Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister said that Azamgarh, which was once counted among the backward areas of the country, is today writing a new chapter of development.

The Prime Minister, who is on back-to-back inauguration spree across the country ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2024, said these developmental projects should not be seen from electoral prism.

"Unhappy with India's progress, some people say that the inauguration of so many projects before elections is political bait. I want to remind them of what used to happen before. Leaders would announce schemes before elections but never finish them," PM Modi said adding that he am running the country with full speed to fulfil the promise of a developed India by 2047.

Also Read : ‘Doosri mitti ka insaan..’, says PM Modi as he inaugurates 15 airport projects, including New Delhi's Terminal 1

The Prime Minister said that development of Azamgarh, under his government at the Centre and the state government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is making opposition INDIA bloc alliance lose its sleep.

The Election Commission of India is expected to announce the dates of April-May Lok Sabha polls next week. The BJP has kept a 370 seats target for the party in the upcoming polls and 400 for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The saffron party has already released its first list of candidates, comprising 195 names, including those of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Prime Minister promised that his government will turn Azamgarh into garh (hub) of development.

Five Top quotes

- I have been visiting several states to inaugurate projects for the development of the country. People get surprised when they hear about airports, railway stations, IIMs and AIIMS being inaugurated. Sometimes, they feel that the inauguration is taking place due to elections. People in previous governments used to make announcements to deceive people. Some projects were announced 30-35 years ago. They used to put up posters before polls which used to disappear after the polls. The leaders disappeared too.

- The whole country can see today that Modi doosri mitti ka insaan hai. The foundation stones I laid in 2019 were not for elections. They are being completed and inaugurated by me too. Even today, nobody must see it through the prism of elections. This is the campaign of my journey for development. I am running the country to make it a developed nation by 2047.

-People of Azamgarh – hear one more Modi ki guarantee. I give you one more guarantee. The Azamgarh of tomorrow is ‘Ajanmagarh’. This Ajanmagarh’ will be the ‘garh’ of development. This will be the ‘garh’ of development for eternity. This is a guarantee of Modi.

-‘Parivarvaadi’ people are upset due to the development of the state. Therefore, they are abusing Modi every day. They say Modi doesn’t have a family of his own. They forget that the 140 crore people of the country is ‘Modi ka Parivar’.

-The development of Azamgarh is giving sleepless nights to the INDIA bloc. The alliance depends on casteism, dynasty and vote bank. Purvanchal has witnessed appeasement politics for decades. In the last 7 years under Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, development picked up pace in Purvanchal. People have seen mafia raj and now they are seeing the rule of law.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!