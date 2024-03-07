Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Focus on jobs, gig workers, legal guarantee for MSP in Congress' draft manifesto
The manifesto, a draft of which was handed over to party Chief Mallikarjun Kharge on March 6, also features implementation of Sachar Committee recommendations for Muslims, a pan-India caste census and increasing reservation for the OBC community, sources said
The Congress party has promised a comprehensive social security cover for gig workers, an immediate recruitment on at least 30 lakh vacant Central government posts and 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs in its manifesto, a draft of which was handed over to party Chief Mallikarjun Kharge on March 6 by the members of the Congress Manifesto Committee.