Elections 2024: PM Modi to launch ₹5,000 crore agri-economy, Hazratbal shrine development project in Srinagar on March 7
This is Prime Minister Modi's first visit to the Kashmir Valley since his government abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to erstwhile state and bifurcated it into two Union Territories in 2019.
