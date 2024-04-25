Elections 2024: PM Modi's mention of Ram Temple, Kartarpur Sahib not code of conduct violation, EC likely to say: Report
A complaint was lodged about PM Modi’s reference to the construction of Ram Temple, development of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, and the union government’s action of bringing back copies of the Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan, in his April 9 speech at a rally in Pilibhit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s is likely to get a clean chit from Election Commission of India (ECI) in a complaint accusing him of violating the election model code of conduct (MCC) during campaigning in Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh, on April 9.
