Elections 2024 results: Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu joining INDIA bloc? Uddhav Thackeray says….
Elections 2024 results: The remarks by the Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders comes as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is restricted on 240 seats, well below the majority mark of 272
Elections 2024 results: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday spoke on the strong performance of Opposition INDIA bloc and hinted that they can try some political engineering to form the next government at the Centre. Uddhav Thackeray said that the Congress, and other INDIA bloc leaders are talking with NDA partners like JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.