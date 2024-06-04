Hello User
Elections 2024 results: Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu joining INDIA bloc? Uddhav Thackeray says….

Elections 2024 results: Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu joining INDIA bloc? Uddhav Thackeray says….

Livemint

  • Elections 2024 results: The remarks by the Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders comes as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is restricted on 240 seats, well below the majority mark of 272

Lok Sabha elections 2024 results: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, at a public meeting at Kalachowki in Mumbai

Elections 2024 results: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday spoke on the strong performance of Opposition INDIA bloc and hinted that they can try some political engineering to form the next government at the Centre. Uddhav Thackeray said that the Congress, and other INDIA bloc leaders are talking with NDA partners like JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu.

The remarks by the Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders comes as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is restricted on 240 seats, well below the majority mark of 272. The National Democratic Alliance is hovering around 290 seats, which means that they will form the next government for the third consecutive term, but INDIA bloc is probing the possibilities of some negotiation with Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu.

Uddhav Thackeray further said that they need to stake the claim to form next government at Centre and it is made to appear that BJP-led NDA has numbers to form next government. While speaking on the future plans of the Opposition alliance, Uddhav Thackeray said that the top leaders of INDIA bloc will meet on June 5 and will make a decision.

The developments comes as both BJP and INDIA bloc leaders have attempted to reach out of JD(U) and TDP chief.

