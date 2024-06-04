Yashwant Singh asks Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar to switch to INDIA bloc: ‘History will judge….’
Yashwant Sinha said that the history will judge their actions if they continue to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Former Union Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Yashwant Sinha reacted to the results of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and said that Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar should immediately switch from the NDA to the INDI Alliance. He said that history would judge their actions if they continued to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi.