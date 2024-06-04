Former Union Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Yashwant Sinha reacted to the results of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and said that Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar should immediately switch from the NDA to the INDI Alliance. He said that history would judge their actions if they continued to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Election Results 2024 Live Updates "Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar should immediately switch from the NDA to the INDI Alliance to save India's constitution and democracy. History will judge their actions. Modi is shamelessly destroying India's future by: (1) using ED, CBI, and Income Tax agencies to coerce politicians and business people; (2) using money power through illegal Electoral Bonds and crony capitalists to buy elections and MP/MLAs; and (3) controlling the media, bureaucracy, and EC to advance his megalomania. The people have taken this so-called "divine person" and shown him his true place - the dustbin of history along with all the other dictators!," Yashwant Sinha said in a post on X.

Yashwant Sinha's remark came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at the party headquarters in New Delhi and thanked the people of the country for the historic third term to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). PM Modi assured his supporters that his third term would be a tenure of big decisions and the key emphasis would be on uprooting corruption. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The fight against corruption is becoming tougher by the day. Corruption is being shamelessly glorified for political interest. In our third term, NDA will focus a lot on rooting out corruption of all kinds," PM Modi said.

INDIA bloc meeting on June 5 Political developments in the country will be observed closely. The Opposition INDIA bloc will meet on June 5 and decide on its future action plan. Reports suggest that some influential Opposition leaders have already reached out to Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu, and the position of Deputy Prime Minister is also on the table.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday sharply criticized PM Modi and said that the 2024 mandate is against the Prime Minister. “We had been saying that this battle is between public and Modi...This mandate is against Modi. This is his political and moral defeat. It is a big defeat for a person who sought votes in his own name. He has suffered a moral setback," Kharge told reporters at the AICC headquarters {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

