Electoral Bond Case: Here's what the SC told SBI about unique number
The Supreme Court rules that SBI failed to disclose the unique numbers of electoral bonds as required and has asked the bank to file a response by Monday
The Supreme Court on March 15 issued notice to the State Bank of India (SBI) for not furnishing the Electoral Bond data with ‘unique numbers’. The top court has asked the public sector bank to come up with a response on Monday, March 18.
