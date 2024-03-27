Active Stocks
Wed Mar 27 2024 15:27:26
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 152.50 0.13%
  1. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price
  2. 1,603.00 0.38%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 270.10 0.04%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,446.00 1.34%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,086.40 0.22%
Business News/ Politics / News/  'Electoral bond issue not only biggest scam in India but...,’ FM Nirmala Sitharaman's economist husband says
BackBack

'Electoral bond issue not only biggest scam in India but...,’ FM Nirmala Sitharaman's economist husband says

Livemint

The Bharatiya Janata Party remains the major beneficiary of electoral bonds. The saffron party received the maximum funds through electoral bonds at ₹6,986.5 crore.

Electoral bonds issue: The Supreme Court, in a ruling in February, struck down the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre's Electoral Bond Scheme, which allowed for anonymous funding to political parties.Premium
Electoral bonds issue: The Supreme Court, in a ruling in February, struck down the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre's Electoral Bond Scheme, which allowed for anonymous funding to political parties.

Renowned economist Parakala Prabhakar has projected that the "electoral bond issue" will cost the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) heavily. Prabhakar, the husband of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, told news channel Reporter TV, "The electoral bond issue will gain much more momentum than what it is today. Everybody is now understanding that it is not only the biggest scam in India but is the biggest scam in the world. Because of this issue, this government will be severely punished by the electorate".

The BJP has remained the major beneficiary of the electoral bonds as per the data available on the official website of the Election Commission of India.

The BJP received the maximum funds via electoral bonds at 6,986.5 crore between April 12, 2019, and February 15, 2024, followed by West Bengal's ruling party Trinamool Congress ( 1,397 crore), Congress ( 1,334 crore), and Bharat Rashtra Samithi ( 1,322 crore).

India Reveals Biggest Donors to Modi's Party Under Now-Banned Electoral Bond

The Supreme Court, in a ruling in February, struck down the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre's Electoral Bond Scheme, which allowed for anonymous funding to political parties, and ordered the State Bank of India to stop issuing electoral bonds immediately.

According to civil society activists, 41 companies facing probe by the CBI, ED, and the income tax department gave 2,471 crore to the BJP through electoral bonds, and 1,698 crore of it was donated after raids by these agencies.

Electoral bonds: 41 firms under CBI, ED, IT scanner donated 2,471 cr to BJP

"Future Gaming gave 60 crore to the BJP within three months of I-T and ED raids on November 12, 2023, and December 1, 2021, respectively. Aurobindo Pharma gave 5 crore to the BJP within three months of the ED raid on November 10, 2022," senior advocate Prashant Bhushan said last week.

Electoral bonds: How giant donors timed their political funding

After the disclosures, the opposition parties have dubbed the electoral bonds as legalised corruption, while the BJP has said scrapping the bonds could lead to the return of black money in politics.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 27 Mar 2024, 02:50 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App