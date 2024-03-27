'Electoral bond issue not only biggest scam in India but...,’ FM Nirmala Sitharaman's economist husband says
The Bharatiya Janata Party remains the major beneficiary of electoral bonds. The saffron party received the maximum funds through electoral bonds at ₹6,986.5 crore.
Renowned economist Parakala Prabhakar has projected that the "electoral bond issue" will cost the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) heavily. Prabhakar, the husband of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, told news channel Reporter TV, "The electoral bond issue will gain much more momentum than what it is today. Everybody is now understanding that it is not only the biggest scam in India but is the biggest scam in the world. Because of this issue, this government will be severely punished by the electorate".