‘Electoral bonds an experiment like EVMs,’ says RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale
Hosabale, 69, who was re-elected as the Sarkaryavah, or General Secretary on Sunday said like in case of Electoral Bonds questions were also raised when the Electronic Voting Machines were introduced.
Dattatreya Hosabale, the re-elected General Secretary, of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government over the now-scrapped electoral bond scheme calling it an 'experiment.'
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message