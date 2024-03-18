Dattatreya Hosabale, the re-elected General Secretary, of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has defended Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government over the now-scrapped electoral bond scheme calling it an 'experiment.' {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hosabale, 69, was re-elected as the Sarkaryavah, or General Secretary, of the RSS after the meeting of Sangh's highest decision-making body Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) in Nagpur on Sunday.

“We have not thought much about this issue. In the meetings, too, we have not discussed it because electoral bonds are an experiment. Such experiments happen and the kinds of checks and balances that are required can be done," Hosabale said addressing a press conference. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Sarkaryavah, referred to as CEO in modern parlance, is the number-two person, who is responsible for the day-to-day functioning of the RSS. Hosabale, was first appointed as the the Sangh's Sarkaryavah in March 2021. Prior to that he was the RSS Sah-Sarkaryavah or the joint general secretary since 2009. He will continue as Sarkaryavah until 2027.

Defending the electoral bonds, Hosabale cited the introduction of electronic voting machines (EVMs) as one such instance adding that questions were raised about these machines too, according to a report in the Print. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“It is not that electoral bonds have suddenly been introduced today. It was brought earlier too. Whenever a change is introduced, questions are raised. Questions were also raised when the EVMs were introduced. It is natural," he said.

The Election Commission of India released the State Bank of India (SBI)-provided data on the electoral bonds on its website in two installments on March 14 and March 17. This move is in compliance with the Supreme Court's directions to the public sector bank after scraping the electoral bond scheme in February this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The first set of data pertained to political donations through electoral bonds made between March 9, 2018 and April 11, 2019. The second data uploaded on the election commission website on Sunday has the details of political donations through electoral bonds between April 2019 and January 2024

"But time will tell how beneficial and effective the new system is. Hence, the Sangh thinks it should be left for experiment," Hosabale said.

