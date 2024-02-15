 Electoral bonds brought for transparency in poll funding, we respect SC verdict: BJP | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Feb 15 2024 15:58:27
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,072.60 -2.11%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.20 0.04%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 404.00 -1.85%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 761.60 2.46%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 281.50 2.79%
Business News/ Politics / News/  Electoral bonds brought for transparency in poll funding, we respect SC verdict: BJP
Back Back

Electoral bonds brought for transparency in poll funding, we respect SC verdict: BJP

 Livemint

Amid claims that electoral bonds denied opposition parties a level-playing field in elections, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said it is for people to decide who are in the field and who are out of it

Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad addresses a press conference at BJP HQ, in New Delhi (PTI)Premium
Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad addresses a press conference at BJP HQ, in New Delhi (PTI)

On the Supreme Court's verdict on the Electoral Bond scheme, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad says, "... The Electoral Bond Scheme was brought in for a very laudable objective- to bring in transparency in electoral funding, and to reduce the inflow of cash during…

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 15 Feb 2024, 05:18 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App