Electoral bonds brought for transparency in poll funding, we respect SC verdict: BJP
Amid claims that electoral bonds denied opposition parties a level-playing field in elections, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said it is for people to decide who are in the field and who are out of it
On the Supreme Court's verdict on the Electoral Bond scheme, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad says, "... The Electoral Bond Scheme was brought in for a very laudable objective- to bring in transparency in electoral funding, and to reduce the inflow of cash during…
