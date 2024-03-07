Electoral Bonds Case: ADR moves Supreme Court after SBI fails to disclose data by March 6
Advocate Prashant Bhushan on March 7 sought an urgent hearing for a contempt petition filed by ADR, against the SBI for the alleged non-compliance with the Supreme Court's order to disclose details of electoral bonds. The Supreme Court will hear the case on March 11
The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) on March 7, moved the Supreme Court with a contempt plea against the State Bank of India's failure to submit details of electoral bonds by the court -prescribed deadline of March 6.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message