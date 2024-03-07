The Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) on March 7, moved the Supreme Court with a contempt plea against the State Bank of India's failure to submit details of electoral bonds by the court -prescribed deadline of March 6.

ADR's plea has alleged that the SBI violated the apex court's directions. The election watchdog, ADR is the lead petitioner in the electoral bonds case.

The Supreme Court scrapped the Electoral Bonds scheme on February 15. A five-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra delivered a unanimous verdict.

Also Read : Electoral bonds scrapped: What about status of benefits assured to taxpayers?

The petition filed on March 7 also alleged that despite the availability of data, the SBI has failed to act as directed by the court and sought the court's direction for disclosure of bond data by the SBI.

The State Bank of India has not provided information on electoral bonds encashed by political parties as of March 6, missing the Supreme Court's deadline.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan on March 7 sought an urgent hearing for a contempt petition filed by ADR against the SBI for the alleged non-compliance with the Supreme Court's order to disclose details of electoral bonds, according to legal news website LiveLaw.

“SBI has wilfully and deliberately disobeyed the judgment passed by the Constitution Bench of this Hon’ble Court, and the same not only negates the right to information of the citizens, but also wilfully undermines the authority of this Hon’ble Court," the petition reads.

The case will come up for hearing on March 11 when the bank's plea for extension of time will also be heard by the top court.

Also Read: Supreme Court strikes down Electoral Bond Scheme: What is it? Who has the most funding? and concerns explained

The court had directed the SBI to furnish electoral bond data to the Election Commission by March 6. The SBI had on March 4 moved the Supreme Court seeking an extension of time till June 30 to disclose details of each electoral bond encashed by the political parties. The SBI application before the Supreme Court contended that retrieval of information from "each silo" and the procedure of matching the information of one silo to that of the other was a time-consuming exercise

Introduced in 2017, Electoral Bonds allowed individuals and corporate entities to donate unlimited sums of money to political parties anonymously through financial instruments.

Electoral bonds issued by individuals or entities were eligible for tax exemptions under Section 80GG and Section 80GGB of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!