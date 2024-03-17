Electoral Bonds data 2nd list: Check party wise list of who received how much

The Election Commission of India on Sunday made public fresh data on electoral bonds. This data was submitted in sealed covers to the Supreme Court. It was later asked to put be up in public domain by the top court. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This second list of electoral bonds made public reveals how much funding each political party received, and what part of it had they received during the financial year 2019-20.

Here is a party-wise list of funding through electoral bonds, according to the ECI data made public on Sunday: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Bharatiya Janata Party encashed electoral bonds totalling ₹ 6,986.5 crore; of which ₹ 2,555 crore were received in 2019-20.

6,986.5 crore; of which 2,555 crore were received in 2019-20. Trinamool Congress (TMC) received ₹ 1,397 crore through electoral bonds, second largest recipient after BJP.

1,397 crore through electoral bonds, second largest recipient after BJP. Congress redeemed a total of ₹ 1,334.35 crore through electoral bonds.

1,334.35 crore through electoral bonds. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) fourth largest recipient through electoral bonds, encashed bonds worth ₹ 1,322 crore.

1,322 crore. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) received ₹ 656.5 crore through electoral bonds, including ₹ 509 crore from lottery king Santiago Martin's Future Gaming.

656.5 crore through electoral bonds, including 509 crore from lottery king Santiago Martin's Future Gaming. Samajwadi Party (SP) got ₹ 14.05 crore via electoral bonds, Akali Dal ₹ 7.26 crore, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) ₹ 6.05 crore, National Conference ₹ 50 lakh Sealed cover’ data of electoral bonds for the period March 2018 - April 2019 made public by ECI doesn’t include the names of the donors (barring few parties who disclosed the names voluntarily).

