MK Stalin labels electoral bonds ‘BJP's white-collar corruption,’ yet corruption finds shelter in DMK's ‘hefty’ fund
Electoral bonds data 2nd list: MK Stalin calls BJP's use of electoral bonds 'white-collar corruption', even while DMK received ₹656.5 crore through these bonds. Supreme Court recently struck down this scheme, which allowed for anonymous funding to political parties
Electoral bonds data 2nd list: In a remark directed at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and referencing the second list of data on electoral bonds released by the Election Commission, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin criticised the electoral bonds. He described them as “white-collar corruption" of the ruling BJP.