Breaking News
Electoral bonds data 2nd list: Mamata Banerjee-led TMC is second largest recipient of donations
The party in power in West Bengal has received ₹1397 crore as donations in the fresh data released on Sunday are believed to be for the period from March 2018 to April 2019
The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has once again emerged second largest recipient of donations through the electoral bonds scheme in the latest list of fresh donations released by Election Commission of India on March 17.
