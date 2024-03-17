The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has once again emerged second largest recipient of donations through the electoral bonds scheme in the latest list of fresh donations released by Election Commission of India on March 17. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The party in power in West Bengal has received ₹1397 crore as donations. The fresh details released on Sunday are believed to be for the period from March 2018 to April 2019. The details of political donations through electoral bond details after this date were made public by the Election Commission last week.

The data is sealed cover doesn't, however, include the names of the donors except a few parties like the Aam Aadmi Party.

