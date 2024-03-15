Electoral Bonds: Laxmi Mittal, Rahul Bhatia among top 10 individual political donors
Lakshmi Niwas Mittal, the UK-based executive chairman of ArcelorMittal, purchased bonds worth ₹35 crore, while Inter Globe promoter Rahul Bhatia bought bonds worth ₹ 20 crore in their individual capacities, according to the Election Commission data
Steel magnate Lakshmi Niwas Mittal, InterGlobe promoter Rahul Bhatia and founder of Biocon Limited Kiran Mazumdar Shaw are among the top individual donors of the now-scrapped electoral bonds used for making political donations.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message