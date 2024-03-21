Lok Sabha Election 2024: In response to Rahul Gandhi’s characterisation of electoral bonds as ‘hafta vasooli’ (extortion), Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that Rahul Gandhi should explain the source of the ₹1,600 crore he referred to as ‘hafta vasooli’.

As reported by ANI, in response to Rahul Gandhi, who had referred to the bonds as ‘hafta vasooli’, “Gandhi also received ₹1,600 crore. He should clarify where he got that ‘hafta vasooli’ from. We assert that it’s a transparent donation, but if he labels it as vasooli, he should provide details," Shah said in a video posted on his X account while speaking at the News 18 Rising Bharat Summit.

When asked if the BJP would disclose their donor list like some other parties, Shah said, “I assure you, once the details are out, the INDIA alliance will find it hard to face the public."

“Electoral bonds were introduced to end the domination of black money in Indian politics. They were brought to eradicate black money... Now the scheme has been scrapped, and I fear the return of black money," Shah said.

He further stated that there should be reforms regarding the electoral bonds rather than scrapping them.

“I believe that rather than scrapping it, there should be reforms, but it does not hold any significance, as the apex court has given its verdict, and I respect that," he added.

“But my personal opinion is that bonds had almost ended black money in politics. This is why the entire INDIA bloc, led by Rahul Gandhi, was against the bonds, and they wanted the old system of cut money to rule over politics once again," the senior BJP leader stated.

