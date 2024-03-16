Electoral Bonds not perfect but better, it is at least transparent, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Sitharaman's remarks come amidst controversies surrounding the electoral bonds scheme, which allows anonymous donations to political parties. Critics have raised concerns about the lack of transparency and the potential for misuse.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman dismissed claims of a connection between recent probe agency raids and the electoral bonds scheme as mere "assumptions." Addressing the India Today Conclave 2024, Sitharaman defended the government's move to introduce electoral bonds, stating that it has brought transparency to political funding.