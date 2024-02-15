Electoral Bonds scheme: SC orders SBI to refund amount not encashed yet to purchaser's account
An Electoral Bond is an instrument in the nature of a promissory note or bearer bond which can be purchased by any individual, company, firm or association of persons
The Supreme Court on Thursday after striking down the Electoral Bonds Scheme which allowed for anonymous funding to political parties, ordered the State Bank of India (SBI) to stop issuing Electoral Bonds immediately.
