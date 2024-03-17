Electoral bonds: The curious case of Madanlal Ltd’s donations
Summary
- The now-scrapped electoral bonds scheme did away with norms on how much a company could donate, how it could donate and how it needed to report such donations. That spurred small nondescript firms into action.
Electoral bonds were intended to increase transparency in the funding of political parties. But as the data released last week shows, it fell well short of that target. Instead, it ended up potentially compromising corporate governance standards by enabling the flow of funds between companies through various kinds of financial arrangements—without limits and without adequate disclosures.