Electoral bonds: The curious case of Madanlal Ltd’s donations

Without disclosures

Before 2017, the Companies Act allowed companies to donate to political parties, but within limits. Companies could donate up to 7.5% of the three-year average of their net profit. Effectively, companies needed to be cumulatively profitable over three years to be able to make donations. Companies also had to specify the names of the political parties to which they had donated. When the electoral bonds scheme was launched, amendments through the Finance Act, 2017, did away with both the profitability and disclosure requirements.