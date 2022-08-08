Electricity amendment bill to be sent to standing committee

Electricity amendment bill to be sent to standing committee1 min read . 01:35 PM IST
The Centre introduced Electricity amendment bill in the Lok Sabha today for its consideration and passage
The Centre introduced Electricity amendment bill in the Lok Sabha today for its consideration and passage
The government today introduced the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Lok Sabha amid protests by opposition parties.
The government today introduced the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Lok Sabha amid protests by opposition parties.
Power minister RK Singh said the bill would be sent to a standing committee for detailed discussion.
Power minister RK Singh said the bill would be sent to a standing committee for detailed discussion.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today termed the proposed amendments to the Electricity Act as "dangerous". Taking to Twitter, he said the Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 increase suffering of the people as it will make problems associated with power supply and distribution more serious instead of addressing it.
The Centre introduced the bill in Lok Sabha on Monday for its consideration and passage.
"The Electricity Amendment Bill is being brought in Lok Sabha today. This law is very dangerous," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.
"This will make the electricity problem more serious, instead addressing it. People's suffering will increase. Only a few companies will benefit. I appeal to the Centre to not bring this (bill) in haste," he added.