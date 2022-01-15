Elizabeth Holmes: What happens next to Theranos founder found guilty of fraud

Investors told the story of how they were persuaded to back Theranos by claims of financial and technological success that turned out to be untrue. Former employees testified how Ms. Holmes and her deputies rebuffed their efforts to raise alarms about the inaccuracy of Theranos tests and prevent the company from using its devices on patients. And patients testified about receiving blood-test results from Theranos that wrongly led them to believe they had serious health conditions.

