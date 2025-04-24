How DOGE plans to plow ahead without Musk at the helm

Democrats have called for Musk to step down, pointing to conflicts of interest between his companies, such as SpaceX and Tesla, and the agencies he is overhauling. In an April 9 letter to Trump, a group of House Democrats said Musk’s official title as a so-called special government employee means he can only serve for 130 days. While that period could end by May 30, White House officials have signaled that a deadline for Musk’s departure remains in flux based on the number of days and hours he has worked, according to people familiar with the discussions.