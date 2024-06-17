EVM row: ‘So Tesla can be hacked’, says Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Elon Musk's ‘anything can be hacked’ claim
BJP leader disputes Elon Musk's statement about Indian EVM vulnerability, emphasizing its limited intelligence design. Recent EVM tampering allegations in Indian elections led to political controversy.
In response to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's criticism of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said that Musk is factually incorrect to say that “anything can be hacked."