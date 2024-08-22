How Russian trolls are trying to go viral on X

U.S. authorities have warned that the Russian government has again committed to a broad campaign to influence the outcome of the U.S. presidential election in favor of Republican Donald Trump, as it did during the 2020 and 2016 cycles. U.S. intelligence officials have publicly offered few specifics about Russia’s activity beyond saying that Moscow poses the most serious foreign-influence threat to the election and that it has recently sought to influence specific voting groups, including those in swing states, while promoting divisive narratives and attempting to denigrate specific politicians.