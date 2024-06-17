Elon Musk to Rahul Gandhi. Who said what on EVM ‘unlocking’ political row? 10 Points
Rahul Gandhi has backed concerns raised by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Electronic Voting Machines, claiming that EVMs in India are ‘black box’.
The allegations of ‘unlocking’ of electronic voting machine (EVM) in the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha seat during the recently-concluded Lok Sabha Elections has sparked a political row. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said serious concerns about transparency in the country's electoral process are being raised even as the Election Commission rejected the tampering claim.