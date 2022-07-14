Emergency  in  Sri Lanka after  president  Gotabaya flees

Police initially used tear gas to try to disperse protesters outside the prime minister’s office but failed. Eventually security forces appeared to give up, with some retreating from the area and others simply standing around the overrun compound. Inside the building, the mood was celebratory, as people sprawled on elegant sofas, watched TV, and held mock meetings in wood-paneled conference rooms. Some wandered around as if touring a museum. “We will cook here, eat here and live here. We will stay until (Wickremesinghe) hands over his resignation," said Lahiru Ishara, 32, a supervisor at a supermarket in Colombo who has been a part of the protests since they kicked off in April. “There’s no other alternative."