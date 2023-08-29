comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 28 2023 15:59:14
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,577.7 1.01%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 602.2 -0.54%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.6 0.6%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 572.8 0.45%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 441.35 -0.56%
Business News/ Politics / News/  Eminem asks Republican Vivek Ramaswamy to stop using his songs for US presidential campaign
Back

Eminem asks Republican Vivek Ramaswamy to stop using his songs for US presidential campaign

 1 min read 29 Aug 2023, 06:57 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Eminem has asked Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to stop using his music in his political campaign.

(FILES) Rap star Eminem has formally asked Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy to stop using his music on the campaign trail, according to a letter made public on August 28, 2023. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (VALERIE MACON / AFP)Premium
(FILES) Rap star Eminem has formally asked Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy to stop using his music on the campaign trail, according to a letter made public on August 28, 2023. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (VALERIE MACON / AFP)

Eminem has issued a formal request to Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy, urging him to refrain from using his musical creations in his political campaign. The development was brought to light as BMI, a prominent performing rights organisation, made public a communication dated August 23. Eminem endorsed Joe Biden for President of the United States.

This disclosure, initially reported by the Daily Mail, relayed that the renowned American rapper’s music would no longer be licensed for utilisation in Ramaswamy's campaign, following the artist's request.

The official letter, penned by BMI, underscored the objection raised by Eminem, whose legal name is Marshall B. Mathers III, against the utilisation of his musical compositions, collectively known as the "Eminem Works", in the context of Ramaswamy's campaign. 

Also Read: India is important to reduce the US' dependency on China: Vivek Ramaswamy

The organisation further conveyed the artist's request for a complete removal of his works from any agreements with Ramaswamy's campaign, Reuters reported.

Acknowledging the musician's request, Ramaswamy's campaign, when approached by CNN, has affirmed its commitment to complying with the directive, promptly discontinuing the use of Eminem's music in its political activities.

Vivek Ramaswamy, a prominent figure in the tech industry with no prior political experience, has been gaining traction in various public opinion polls. His campaign strategy has involved casting his political competitors as deeply entrenched within vested interests.

Also Read: Vivek Ramaswamy wants Musk as adviser, says, 'he laid off 75% Twitter staff so…'

The recent Republican primary debate showcased Ramaswamy, aged 38, facing a volley of scrutiny from his seasoned counterparts. Despite his relatively novice status in politics, he appeared to provoke more attention than Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has long trailed former U.S. President Donald Trump in the Republican primary polls.

Trump, who maintains a commanding lead in the ongoing primary race, opted not to participate in the inaugural debate. Instead, he engaged in an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, a conversation released on X, previously known as Twitter, parallel to the Republican debate.

(With Reuters inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 29 Aug 2023, 06:57 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App