Eminem has issued a formal request to Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy, urging him to refrain from using his musical creations in his political campaign. The development was brought to light as BMI, a prominent performing rights organisation, made public a communication dated August 23. Eminem endorsed Joe Biden for President of the United States.

This disclosure, initially reported by the Daily Mail, relayed that the renowned American rapper’s music would no longer be licensed for utilisation in Ramaswamy's campaign, following the artist's request.

The official letter, penned by BMI, underscored the objection raised by Eminem, whose legal name is Marshall B. Mathers III, against the utilisation of his musical compositions, collectively known as the "Eminem Works", in the context of Ramaswamy's campaign.

The organisation further conveyed the artist's request for a complete removal of his works from any agreements with Ramaswamy's campaign, Reuters reported.

Acknowledging the musician's request, Ramaswamy's campaign, when approached by CNN, has affirmed its commitment to complying with the directive, promptly discontinuing the use of Eminem's music in its political activities.

Vivek Ramaswamy, a prominent figure in the tech industry with no prior political experience, has been gaining traction in various public opinion polls. His campaign strategy has involved casting his political competitors as deeply entrenched within vested interests.

The recent Republican primary debate showcased Ramaswamy, aged 38, facing a volley of scrutiny from his seasoned counterparts. Despite his relatively novice status in politics, he appeared to provoke more attention than Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has long trailed former U.S. President Donald Trump in the Republican primary polls.

Trump, who maintains a commanding lead in the ongoing primary race, opted not to participate in the inaugural debate. Instead, he engaged in an interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, a conversation released on X, previously known as Twitter, parallel to the Republican debate.

(With Reuters inputs)

