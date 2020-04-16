Empower states, give them money to fight covid-19: Rahul Gandhi to Centre

NEW DELHI: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to empower states and give them more financial resources to combat the spread of covid-19.

“A lockdown is like a pause button, it is in no way a solution to coronavirus. When we come out of the lockdown, the virus is going to start its work again. So it is very important to have a strategy to come out of lockdown," Gandhi said in a digital press conference. It was his first media interaction since the national lockdown was imposed on 25 March.

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday extended the nationwide lockdown to 3 May as India continued to report a sharp rise in cases despite prohibitory measures in place. The number of cases in the country has crossed the 12,000-mark, with death toll at 427.

The Union government has said there will be a conditional withdrawal of the lockdown, effective 20 April, in areas where the infection has either been contained or prevented.

“Prime Minister’s role should be to empower states, give them money…What matters right now is we fight together, adequately utilise our assets and manpower," he said in response to a question. “I am advocating a strategic opening. If you do not have enough testing, you will be forced to go back to lockdown again."

Both Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Sonia Gandhi have written a series of letters to Modi, trying to draw the Centre's attention to issues being faced by migrant labourers, food shortage, economic boost to MSMEs (medium small and micro enterprises), relief to middle class among others.

On Thursday, Gandhi, in the press conference which lasted nearly an hour, spoke about the need to create a food safety net and framing a plan for the “first wave" of unemployment which could arise soon in the country. “The way in which money should reach, the speed with which it should reach is not happening. For instance, food shortage is inevitable. There is food in storage and the government should release it to poor even if some do not have ration cards. Creating a food safety net is critical," he added.