Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference on covid-19 (PTI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference on covid-19 (PTI)

Ensure safe return of labourers, deposit 7,500 in their accounts: Rahul to PM

1 min read . Updated: 12 May 2020, 09:32 PM IST PTI

  • In a video message in the tweet, Rahul Gandhi said mothers cry whenever their children are hurt
  • In his televised address, Modi announced a special economic package of about 20 lakh crore, nearly 10 per cent of India's GDP

NEW DELHI : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the safe return of lakhs of labourers to their homes and deposit at least 7,500 in their accounts.

He also urged the prime minister to deposit money in their accounts and announce an economic package for the small and medium industry to ensure their livelihoods.

"Prime Minister ji, I request you to announce steps on the safe return of lakhs of labourer brothers and sisters, who are walking on the streets, to their homes. Along with this, to give support to them in this time of crisis, ensure direct transfer of at least 7,500 to the accounts of all of them," he said in a tweet in Hindi posted just as Modi was to begin his address to the nation.

In a video message in the tweet, he said mothers cry whenever their children are hurt.

"Today, Mother India is crying because crores of its children are walking on the streets thirsty and hungry. I urge the government to ensure their safe return home, put money in their bank accounts and to ensure their livelihood, give an early package to the small and medium industry," Gandhi said.


In his televised address, Modi announced a special economic package of about 20 lakh crore, nearly 10 per cent of India's GDP, for "our labourers, farmers, honest tax payers, MSMEs and cottage industry".

