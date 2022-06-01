E-payments  make  comeback on wholesale transactions

Although wholesale digital transactions suffered a setback during covid, the pandemic induced a shift towards digital payments in general, especially among individuals. According to a survey by the National Payments Corp. of India (NPCI), cited by RBI, one-third of the surveyed households transacted digitally for the first time during lockdowns. Households, which had moved away from digital payments citing difficulty in use, fraud, overspending and lack of internet access, were most likely to have started using online payments during the pandemic, it said.