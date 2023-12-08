Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha; 5 takeaways from Ethics Committee report
The Ethics Committee's report was tabled in Lok Sabha on Friday. The report recommended the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra in ‘cash-for-query’ case
There is no end in sight for the troubles of TMC MP Mahua Moitra who is facing a probe in a ‘cash-for-query’ case. The Trinamool Congress MP was expelled from the Lok Sabha after an Ethics Committee report recommending her expulsion from the parliament was tabled on Friday. The committee report also called for an "intense, legal, institutional inquiry" by the central government in a "time-bound manner".