Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha; 5 takeaways from Ethics Committee report

There is no end in sight for the troubles of TMC MP Mahua Moitra who is facing a probe in a 'cash-for-query' case. The Trinamool Congress MP was expelled from the Lok Sabha after an Ethics Committee report recommending her expulsion from the parliament was tabled on Friday. The committee report also called for an "intense, legal, institutional inquiry" by the central government in a "time-bound manner".

Top points from the report -The report called the act of sharing Lok Sabha login credentials by the TMC MP with another person 'Unethical Conduct' and 'Contempt of the House'.

-The committee, in its report, called for “severe punishment" for Mahua Moitra. It also recommended the expulsion of the MP from the Lok Sabha.

- The committee also called for a government inquiry and said, "In view of the highly objectionable, unethical, heinous, and criminal conduct of Mahua Moitra, the Committee recommends for an intense, legal, institutional inquiry by the Government of India in a time-bound manner."

-The committee recommended the initiation of an investigation by the government into the 'money trail' of cash transactions between Mahua Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani as a part of 'quid pro quo'.

-"The 'money trail' of cash transaction between Smt Mahua Moitra and Shri Darshan Hiranandani as a part of 'quid pro quo' should be investigated by the Government of India in a legal, institutional and time-bound manner," the report said.

The committee also recommended the ‘admonishment’ of Bahujan Samaj Party MP Kunwar Danish Ali, for showing unruly conduct and spreading rumours.

The committee recommended that he be 'admonished' for twisting or moulding the intent of the question put forth by the Ethics Committee Chairperson to Moitra on November 2.

"Kunwar Danish Ali, MP and Member of the Committee on Ethics should be 'admonished' for twisting/moulding the intent of question put forth by the Chairperson, Committee on Ethics to Smt Mahua Moitra during her deposition on 2 November 2023 with the objective of fomenting the sentiments of the public, at large, as well as, disparaging the self-esteem of Chairperson and other Members as well as breaching Rule 275(2) contained in the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha," the recommendation read.

