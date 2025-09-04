EU Chief speaks with PM Modi, discusses Ukraine war and Free Trade Pact, eyes 2026 Summit

European Union Chief Ursula von der Leyen held a detailed conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 4 September, to discuss the Ukraine conflict and to advance bilateral cooperation between India and the EU. The talks underscored India’s growing role on the global stage and the need to accelerate progress on the long-pending Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

Von der Leyen emphasised that the war in Ukraine has far-reaching consequences for global security and economic stability, welcoming India’s ongoing engagement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. “India has an important role to play in bringing Russia to end its war of aggression and helping create a path towards peace. This war carries global security consequences and undermines economic stability. So it is a risk to the entire world,” she said in a post on X.

What Was Discussed in PM Modi-EU Chief Phone Call? Prime Minister Modi held a joint telephone call with Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa. The leaders reviewed progress in key sectors such as trade, technology, investment, innovation, sustainability, defence, security, and supply chain resilience.

They reaffirmed their commitment to an early conclusion of the India-EU FTA negotiations.

Discussions also centred on efforts to end the conflict in Ukraine, with PM Modi reiterating India’s consistent support for a peaceful resolution and the early restoration of peace and stability.

The Prime Minister invited the EU leaders to India for the next India-EU Summit, with both sides seeking to finalise a date at the earliest convenience.

The leaders highlighted the importance of the India-EU Strategic Partnership, which is built on mutual trust, shared values, and a joint vision for a rules-based global order. They acknowledged the partnership’s critical role in tackling global challenges, fostering stability, and ensuring mutual prosperity.

Focus on the Free Trade Agreement and IMEEC Corridor A key part of the discussion was the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, which both sides are keen to conclude by the end of this year. Von der Leyen said, “We also remain fully committed to concluding the Free Trade Agreement negotiations by the end of the year. To achieve this, progress is needed now.”

Additionally, the leaders reviewed progress on the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC) and reaffirmed their shared commitment to its implementation, recognising its potential to boost connectivity and economic integration across regions.

Looking Ahead: 2026 Summit and Strategic Agenda Building on the historic visit of the EU College of Commissioners to India in February, both sides agreed to push forward preparations for the next India-EU Summit, which is likely to take place in early 2026.

Von der Leyen added on X, “Looking ahead, we plan to agree on a joint strategic agenda at the next EU–India summit, as early as possible in 2026.”

This agenda will serve as a roadmap for deepening cooperation across diverse areas, including trade, security, technology, and climate action.

India’s Role in Ukraine Conflict Resolution The Ukraine war featured prominently in the discussions. Von der Leyen reiterated the EU’s position and acknowledged India’s efforts to engage with all parties, including President Zelenskyy.

PM Modi underlined India’s approach, which centres on dialogue and diplomacy to achieve a peaceful resolution of the conflict. India has consistently called for de-escalation and the restoration of peace and stability in the region.

Von der Leyen expressed appreciation for India’s role, noting that the conflict has wide-ranging implications. “India has an important role to play in bringing Russia to end its war of aggression and helping create a path towards peace,” she said.

EU-India Relations: Building on Shared Values India and the European Union have built a strong and evolving partnership over the years. Both sides recognise the importance of cooperation in addressing global issues, including security challenges, supply chain resilience, and sustainable development.

The leaders agreed to maintain close communication to ensure progress on their shared objectives, with the upcoming summit expected to mark a significant milestone in bilateral relations.