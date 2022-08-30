EU considers visa restrictions for Russian civilians
European capitals differ sharply over whether Russian tourists and civilians should be banned from entering the bloc
European capitals differ sharply over whether Russian tourists and civilians should be banned from entering the bloc
European foreign ministers will assess options for restricting visas for Russians this week amid a sharp divide over whether to stop Russian civilians entering the bloc.
European foreign ministers will assess options for restricting visas for Russians this week amid a sharp divide over whether to stop Russian civilians entering the bloc.
Russia’s neighbors in the European Union over recent weeks have pushed to bar Russian tourists. Estonia became the first country to block Russians with already-issued visas entering the country earlier this month and a number of other countries in the region have effectively stopped issuing tourist visas.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has also urged EU countries to ban Russian tourists.
Germany and some other big EU members have opposed a blanket ban and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has argued cutting links with Russian civilians would be counterproductive and wouldn’t win a consensus from the bloc’s governments.
The debate has increasingly become a proxy for clashing perspectives on the war in Ukraine: whether the conflict is largely the responsibility of Russian President Vladimir Putin or it has become a war of all Russians against Ukraine.
Coordinated action on visa policy is crucial in the EU because its borderless, passport-free Schengen area can allow tourists to travel freely across the bloc.
Mr. Borrell said late Sunday that there needed to be a review of the way some Russians, including oligarchs, get visas. “We have to be more selective but I am not in favor of stopping delivering visas to all Russians," he said.
Foreign ministers will meet in the Czech capital this week and hold the first detailed discussion Wednesday as a bloc on the visa issue, which arose during Europe’s summer break. The meeting is informal—which means no legal decisions will be made—and diplomats said it isn’t yet clear if a consensus will emerge.
However diplomats and officials said ministers could reach a consensus around a compromise solution as a first step on Wednesday. That could see a suspension of a 2007 visa facilitation agreement that gave Russians preferential treatment and made it cheap and quick for Russians to get entry visas, leaving each member state to decide how exacting the visa application process should be.
The EU suspended parts of that agreement in the first days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, ending visa facilitation for Russian lawmakers, diplomats and business people. Russian civilians were unaffected.
A Franco-German paper circulated to other capitals over the weekend said there should be closer scrutiny of visa applications lodged by Russian nationals for potential security risks. However it stressed the importance of maintaining people-to-people contacts with Russians not linked to the government and cautioned against complicating travel to the EU for Russian students, artists and scholars.
As part of its sanctions over the war, the EU has also closed airspace to Russian planes and adopted targeted sanctions against more than 1,200 Russian officials, oligarchs and executives, banning them from the bloc.
The air ban has made the five EU members that share land borders with Russia—Poland, Finland and the three Baltic countries—the main entry point for Russians visiting Europe, and some officials in the region have suggested they could act independently to block tourists.
“Stop issuing tourist visas to Russians. Visiting Europe is a privilege, not a human right," Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Aug. 9.
The issue of a blanket ban has opened fissures even among supporters of tougher sanctions on Russia over the war.
Some of the concerns are practical. A blanket ban could make it harder for Russians opposed to the Kremlin to seek refuge in EU countries and risks splitting families whose residence is divided between the EU and Russia.
Increasingly the debate has become political. Proponents of a ban say it would be an effective way of demonstrating the costs of the war to middle-class and wealthy Russians in places such as Moscow and St. Petersburg, where the war is having a limited effect on daily life.
Yet Radoslaw Sikorski, former Polish foreign minister and now an EU lawmaker, has argued that a blanket ban amounts to a form of collective punishment for ordinary Russian citizens. He proposes instead imposing much wider sanctions, banning EU travel for regime supporters, propagandists and participants in the war and their families.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has also dismissed the idea of an EU-wide ban on Russians.
“This is not the war of the Russian people, but it is Putin’s war," Mr. Scholz said in mid-August.