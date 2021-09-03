EU to return millions of doses of J&J’s Covid-19 vaccine imported from Africa

As a result, less than 3% of Africa’s 1.3 billion people have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, while around 58% of Europeans have been fully immunized, according to Our World in Data, a project based at the University of Oxford. The WHO warned Thursday that 42 of Africa’s 54 countries will likely miss a target of vaccinating at least 10% of their citizens by the end of September. The continent is currently suffering through a record wave of infections driven by the more transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus.