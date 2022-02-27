EU, UK, Canada, US plan to cut some Russian banks from swift

Part of the debate about whether to OK a Swift cutoff of Russia is how to keep open some financial channels to buy Russian oil and natural gas. The EU imports 40% of its gas from Russia. There is also the issue of Western bank exposure to Russia—money owed that would be difficult to collect if Swift is unplugged. Foreign banks have about $121 billion in assets owed to them by Russian-based entities, according to the Bank for International Settlements. Of those, about $14.7 billion were owed to U.S. banks. A larger chunk—$25 billion—were each owed to Italian and French banks.

