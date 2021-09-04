BRUSSELS : The European Union is stepping up its engagement with Afghanistan’s new Taliban authorities as it tries to prevent a wave of refugees, and help EU citizens and at-risk Afghans leave the country.

EU officials said political recognition of the new government remains off the table for now but on Friday said they would establish a representative office in Kabul as soon as security conditions permit. Germany, France, the EU and others have held talks with the Taliban in Qatar but the bloc’s move to re-establish a diplomatic presence in the country marks a step toward acceptance of the new Afghan authorities.

The EU’s initial goal in Afghanistan, following the U.S.-led evacuation of people from Kabul airport, has been to prevent a migration crisis. The EU and its member states have increased humanitarian support for Afghanistan and its neighbors to help them host Afghan exiles and refugees in the region, although some member states have said they could take in vulnerable Afghans.

European officials have also discussed how to approach the Taliban. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas recently said Germany and others would need to look at whether to establish diplomatic missions in the country.

The EU wants to link some form of political recognition for the Taliban to several goals Western countries have set. Those include clear steps by the Taliban to cut ties to terrorist groups, build a broad-based government, respect basic human rights and permit the continued exit of foreign nationals and at-risk Afghans.

France and Germany are also pushing to tighten punitive sanctions, like ending trade preferences if the Taliban ignore Western demands.

Speaking Friday at a meeting of foreign ministers, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the best way to gauge the actions of Afghanistan’s new authorities was coordination among EU member states and a presence on the ground.

“We have decided to work in a coordinated manner. To coordinate our contacts with the Taliban, including through a joint European Union presence in Kabul…if the security conditions are met," Mr. Borrell said. “We need a strong engagement, strong contact, a close presence."

The EU and its member states closed their embassies in Kabul after the city fell to the Taliban last month.

On Friday, U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab sounded a similar note as he toured the region.

“We need to face up to the new reality in Afghanistan," Mr. Raab said. “No one wants to see the economic and social fabric of Afghanistan collapse."

He said that the U.K. wasn’t recognizing the Taliban as a government but it did want a direct line of communication with the group, and it wanted to channel aid through humanitarian organizations to Afghanistan.

“The Taliban has made a series of undertakings and some of them are positive at the level of words but we need to test them to see if they translate into deeds. We can’t do that unless we have at least some channel of dialogue," said Mr. Raab.

Europe was unprepared for the rapid Taliban takeover of the country, and Washington’s decisions about the pullout and the operation at Kabul airport before Aug. 31 has renewed debate in the bloc about its independence of action.

While the EU and leading member states are coordinating in the Group of Seven with the U.S. on issues like political recognition, some diplomats have said the bloc is eager to ensure its concerns over migration, drugs and terrorism are addressed and will work with Russia, China and Afghanistan’s neighbors to secure them.

On Friday, the bloc’s foreign ministers agreed to establish a political forum with countries including India, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Pakistan to coordinate on challenges arising from Afghanistan. The EU has said it can help finance and advise on joint regional efforts, like stymying the flow of drugs out of Afghanistan and terrorism risks.

“We went to Afghanistan with our U.S. allies. And we are leaving with them," said European Council President Charles Michel on Thursday. “But the new situation has very different implications for the United States and for Europe. This is why Europe must rapidly make choices connected to its strategic interests."

