Europe Has More to Fear Than Trump
SummaryDecades of complacency have left the Continent vulnerable and dependent on American protection.
Europeans fear Donald Trump’s return to the White House, and who can blame them after he said he’d “encourage" the Russians to “do whatever the hell they want" to allies who don’t pay enough for their defense? Yet that comment should wake up those in Europe who think that U.S. reservoirs of resources and will are infinite. Mr. Trump reflects a growing American frustration with many allies that refuse to face the harsh international reality: that rivals are arming rapidly, and the only guarantee of security remains a large, and perhaps unsustainable, U.S. military expenditure.