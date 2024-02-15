Europe Is Boosting Military Spending. It’s Still Not Enough.
Daniel Michaels , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 15 Feb 2024, 02:32 PM IST
SummaryEuropean NATO members, under attack from Donald Trump, say they must spend more efficiently and rebuild their arms industries.
BRUSSELS—With a war raging nearby and the threat that a second Trump administration could pull the U.S. out of NATO, Europe has ratcheted up military spending. Arms manufacturers are working around-the clock, and new factories are going up to meet demand.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less