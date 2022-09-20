Europe is running out of safe assets3 min read . Updated: 20 Sep 2022, 05:32 PM IST
German debt has become massively overbid in cash and repo markets, underscoring the panic over the eurozone’s economic outlook
Investors have a problem: As the European Central Bank raises interest rates and the eurozone economy edges closer to a recession, they may not have enough places to hide.