Europe is running out of safe assets

Yet the rest of the money market hasn’t fully followed: Overnight borrowing using German collateral is still happening at rates close to zero. For the common currency, this reflects a deep-seated problem that has been worsening all year: Unlike in the U.S., where a unified Treasury market acts as a haven for investors and a bedrock of monetary plumbing, there are 19 eurozone nations issuing sovereign debt. The bonds of Germany and other Northern European nations do play a haven role, but these countries’ historic embrace of fiscal discipline means there are far less of them around than needed.