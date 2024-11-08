Europe must beware the temptations of technocracy

And technocracy has gained a foothold at national level, too. European politics has become messier. Gone are the days of two big parties duking out elections with one clear winner. Now there are up to a dozen including greens, liberals and nationalists as well. The compromise required to form alliances is all the more elusive, even more so if parties of the hard right are seen as beyond the pale when it comes to forming coalitions, as they often are. In the ensuing deadlock, settling for an uncontentious expert is often the only obvious solution after months of stasis. Mr Draghi was roped in as Italian prime minister in 2021, the fourth technocrat in the job since the 1990s. The newish Dutch prime minister was until recently a civil servant in its justice ministry, elevated to the top job when squabbling politicians failed to find a figurehead leader acceptable to all. Emmanuel Macron, France’s president, was in recent days said to be considering an unknown mutual-insurance administrator to serve as prime minister. Qui?