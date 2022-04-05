The European Commission is set to propose broad new sanctions on Russia on Tuesday, European officials said, including a ban on imports of Russian coal, slashing the access of Russian road and shipping goods carriers into the bloc, targeting oligarchs and their families and blocking some machinery exports.

The measures, which will need backing from the bloc’s 27 member states, come after reports this weekend from Ukraine of potential war crimes against civilians by Russian forces, which has galvanized a push for tougher European measures against the Kremlin.

The proposed ban on Russian coal, confirmed Tuesday afternoon by European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, would be the first time the EU has agreed to block imports of one of Russia’s main energy supplies. EU capitals remain divided on whether to impose a ban on Russian oil and gas imports, although the momentum behind introducing a phased-in embargo of Russian oil supplies is gathering.

The measures will also include a complete ban on transactions with several additional Russian banks, three of which have already been removed from the SWIFT financial transactions network, including VTB, Russia’s second biggest lender, the officials said.

The sanctions package, if approved, would be the fifth new package of measures from the EU to hit Russia’s economy and financial system. Last week, it seemed many member states wanted to focus on consolidating and reinforcing the sanctions measures they had taken. But the sentiment in capitals shifted rapidly after reports emerged of civilians having been killed in areas of Ukraine where Russian forces withdrawn.

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron joined the public calls for a ban on Russian coal and oil imports for the first time.

Russia has denied its forces were involved in any war crimes, saying the allegations were a provocation from Western governments and media.

Still, the latest measures may not be waved through as quickly as previous sanctions packages on Russia. But officials are confident most measures can win approval by avoiding oil and gas restrictions. German officials have been among those questioning the efficiency of keeping Russian ships out of the bloc—a measure that has already been taken by the U.K. and Canada.

The ban on Russian road freight and shipping deliveries will include two exemptions: one for humanitarian-linked trade such as food and medicine and a second for the delivery of fossil fuels.

The EU will place a cap on the import of potash, a material used for fertilizers which is widely purchased from Belarus, it will also blacklist additional Russian oligarchs and senior officials and target some prominent family members who are listed as having control over family entities and assets. The bloc has already sanctioned the son-in-law of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The bloc will also stop the export of some high-tech machinery to Russia, including electrical and transport equipment worth around 10 billion euros, equivalent to $10.97 billion, in annual exports.

Speaking Tuesday morning, Mr. Dombrovskis said the bloc was determined to respond forcefully to the killing of civilians in Ukraine and Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

The EU needs “to come forward with a strong and credible sanctions package in the view of atrocities" in Ukraine, he told reporters at the start of a meeting of EU finance ministers.

If the latest measures are adopted, attention will likely swiftly return to how to reduce oil imports from Russia. Germany has said it could end imports by the end of the year but there is pressure to move more quickly. Among the ideas that have been floated by member states is a tariff on Russian oil imports to reduce demand and a phased-in oil embargo.

—Paul Hannon contributed to this article.

