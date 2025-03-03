Europe vows to defend Ukraine, but prays for Trump’s support
- A summit in London is stalked by the fear America will walk away
An emergency summit meeting in London of the main European NATO countries, plus Canada, ended on March 2nd with broad agreement that Europe must now step up to the challenge of securing and defending a just peace deal for Ukraine. But few if any details were on offer.
