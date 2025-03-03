Europe vows to defend Ukraine, but prays for Trump’s support

The proposal endorsed by the meeting was for European countries, led initially by Britain and France, to work with Ukraine on a plan to stop the fighting, which might then be put to Mr Trump. It will consist of four pillars: military aid should continue flowing into Ukraine while the war grinds on, and economic pressure on Russia should increase; Ukraine must be at the table for any peace talks and any lasting peace must ensure its sovereignty and security; third, that after a peace deal has been struck Europe will continue to boost Ukraine’s defence capabilities; and finally that a European force, driven by a coalition of the willing, would deploy to Ukraine to deter Russian aggression. American military muscle would need to be behind it as a “backstop" should Vladimir Putin be tempted to test its resolve.